Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Posts solid 14 points in close win

Ingram recorded 14 points (6-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-5 FT), three assists, three blocked shots, a rebound and a steal across 31 minutes during Thursday's 104-96 win over the Pacers.

It's been almost a month since coach Luke Walton made the lineup switch that spurred newfound success for the Lakers. Keeping Ingram and Kyle Kuzma together on the court has reaped huge benefits and Ingram seems right at home at off-guard. He's averaged 15.8 points and 4.3 rebounds over the past month and has scored in single-digits only once in that 15-game span.