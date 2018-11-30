Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Posts solid 14 points in close win
Ingram recorded 14 points (6-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-5 FT), three assists, three blocked shots, a rebound and a steal across 31 minutes during Thursday's 104-96 win over the Pacers.
It's been almost a month since coach Luke Walton made the lineup switch that spurred newfound success for the Lakers. Keeping Ingram and Kyle Kuzma together on the court has reaped huge benefits and Ingram seems right at home at off-guard. He's averaged 15.8 points and 4.3 rebounds over the past month and has scored in single-digits only once in that 15-game span.
More News
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Delivers 17 points Sunday•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Bounces back with 17-point effort•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Sees downturn in production Sunday•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Hits 20-point mark in win•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Productive stat line in blowout loss•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Scores 24 points in return•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.