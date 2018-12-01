Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Pours in 19 points in win
Ingram logged 19 points (7-18 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-8 FT), four rebounds, four assists and a steal across 40 minutes in Friday's 114-103 win over the Mavericks.
Ingram logged more minutes than any other player in Friday's game, and his output matched that usage. The move to shooting guard has helped Ingram develop as the Lakers' second-best scoring option behind LeBron.
