Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Practices Friday, probable Sunday

Ingram (head) was a full participant in Friday's practice and is being considered probable for Sunday's preseason game against the Kings, Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Ingram missed Wednesday's game against the Nuggets after bumping heads with a teammate Tuesday. That said, he's avoided a concussion and is recovering well with chances looking good that he'll take the floor Sunday.

