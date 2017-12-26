Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Practices Tuesday

Ingram (quad) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice, Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reports.

Ingram has missed the team's past two games while nursing a bruised quad, but felt well enough to go through a full practice Tuesday. As a result, he should tentatively be considered questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Grizzlies. More word on his status should arrive after that day's morning shootaround.

