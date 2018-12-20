Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Practicing Thursday

Ingram (ankle) participated in Thursday's practice, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.

Ingram recently took part in a rehab assignment with the South Bay Lakers, and now, with the swingman back at practice, he appears to be on the cusp of returning to the lineup after what has already been a seven-game absence. The Lakers should provide an update on Ingram's status for Friday's outing against the Pelicans momentarily.