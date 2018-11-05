Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Productive stat line in blowout loss
Ingram tallied 16 points (7-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three assists, one rebound and one block across 34 minutes in the Lakers' 121-107 loss to the Raptors on Sunday.
Ingram continues to offer solid complementary production, although his usage is naturally down now that he shares the floor with LeBron James. Moreover, Kyle Kuzma has remained on the first unit since Ingram's return from suspension, which also appears to be making a dent in Ingram's scoring opportunities. Nevertheless, the 2016 second overall pick is still averaging a solid 15.5 points (on a career-best 47.4 percent shooting), and he's still putting up a career-high 13.0 shot attempts per contest over his first six games.
