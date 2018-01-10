Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Puts up 15 points in victory
Ingram recorded 15 points (6-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and a blocked shot in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 99-86 win over the Kings.
Ingram had a below-average outing, as he coughed up the ball seven times and saw only 24 minutes on the floor. Typically the number one offensive option for the Lakers, he yielded that title to Julius Randle and Lonzo Ball on Tuesday. Despite the volatility associated with the team, Ingram still has to be considered as a viable fantasy target.
