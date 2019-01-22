Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Puts up 17 as point guard
Ingram tallied 17 points (7-16 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds and three assists across 34 minutes Monday in the Lakers' 130-111 loss to the Warriors.
With Lonzo Ball (ankle) joining Rajon Rondo (hand) on the inactive list, Ingram moved over from the wing to step in as the starting point guard. The added ball-handling responsibilities didn't translate into a bump in Ingram's assist rate, though he at least shot well from the field. The Lakers expect Rondo to return to action in the Lakers' next game Thursday against the Timberwolves, so Ingram should soon transition back to more of a secondary role as a facilitator of the offense.
More News
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: To step in at point guard•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Another solid effort in loss•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Fills out stat sheet in win•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Hot from field during loss•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Balanced contributions in win•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Puts up 29 in win•
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 15
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.