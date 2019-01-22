Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Puts up 17 as point guard

Ingram tallied 17 points (7-16 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds and three assists across 34 minutes Monday in the Lakers' 130-111 loss to the Warriors.

With Lonzo Ball (ankle) joining Rajon Rondo (hand) on the inactive list, Ingram moved over from the wing to step in as the starting point guard. The added ball-handling responsibilities didn't translate into a bump in Ingram's assist rate, though he at least shot well from the field. The Lakers expect Rondo to return to action in the Lakers' next game Thursday against the Timberwolves, so Ingram should soon transition back to more of a secondary role as a facilitator of the offense.