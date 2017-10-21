Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Puts up 25 in close win
Ingram tallied 25 points (9-14 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), two rebounds an assist, a steal and a blocked shot across 36 minutes in Friday's 132-130 win over the Suns.
After an up-and-down rookie season where he eventually started after the Lakers fell out of playoff contention, the 20-year-old comes into this season with more pressure than the average youngster. Now, with Lonzo Ball directing the action, the Lakers have a starting lineup with five first-round picks, and Ingram looks poised to break out if the young team can get some chemistry going. His shot was in sync on Friday, as his 64.2 percent from the floor was complemented by draining three of four three-pointers. He'll look to build on this great performance against the Pelican on Sunday.
