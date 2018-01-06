Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Puts up double-double in loss

Ingram produced 22 points (10-18 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 14 rebounds and four assists in 36 minutes during Friday's 108-94 loss to the Hornets.

The Lakers look simply awful, with Ingram being the only player to eclipse 20 points in the game. Ingram has been serviceable since his return from injury, averaging 16 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists over his past six games. With Kyle Kuzma and Lonzo Ball both experiencing some severe growing pains, Ingram is the only truly consistent target for the Lakers at this juncture.