Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Questionable for Saturday

Updating a previous note, Ingram has been diagnosed with a left hip flexor strain and is questionable for Saturday's matchup with the Spurs, Lakers beat reporter Mike Trudell reports.

More updates should be provided after Friday's practice but if Ingram is ruled out of the contest, expect Kyle Kuzma to join the starting rotation. The Lakers just lost Josh Hart (finger) for the immediate future, which would likely mean more minutes for Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Thomas Bryant, should Ingram be sidelined.