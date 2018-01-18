Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Questionable Friday vs. Indiana

Ingram (ankle) is questionable for Friday's contest against the Pacers, Bill Oram of The Orange County Register reports.

Ingram tweaked his ankle during Wednesday's game against the Thunder, though it was apparently minor, as he reportedly could have returned had the game been closer. As a result, he'll head into Friday listed as questionable, with more of an update on his availability likely emerging following morning shootaround.

