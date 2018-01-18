Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Questionable Friday vs. Indiana
Ingram (ankle) is questionable for Friday's contest against the Pacers, Bill Oram of The Orange County Register reports.
Ingram tweaked his ankle during Wednesday's game against the Thunder, though it was apparently minor, as he reportedly could have returned had the game been closer. As a result, he'll head into Friday listed as questionable, with more of an update on his availability likely emerging following morning shootaround.
More News
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Fine despite tweaking ankle•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Will start Wednesday vs. Thunder•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Officially listed as probable•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Cleared to play Wednesday•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Expected to play Wednesday•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Ruled out Monday vs. Grizzlies•
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...