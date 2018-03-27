Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Questionable to return vs. Mavs

Ingram (groin) went through three-on-three work at practice Tuesday and is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, Bill Oram of Southern California News Group reports.

Ingram has missed nearly the entire month of March while nursing a strained left groin, but his progression to three-on-three is certainly a step in the right direction. If Ingram does, indeed, return Wednesday, he would likely replace Kyle Kuzma in the starting five.