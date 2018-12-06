Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Questionable to return Wednesday
Ingram is questionable to return to Wednesday's game against the Spurs after suffering a sprained left ankle, Bill Oram of The Athletic reports.
Ingram suffered the injury early in the first quarter of Wednesday's game after landing awkwardly. He underwent X-rays, and they came back negative, meaning there is no significant injury. Josh Hart entered the game in his place, and would likely see an increased role if Ingram is forced to miss any more time. More information should come out as Wednesday's game continues.
More News
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Pours in 19 points in win•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Posts solid 14 points in close win•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Delivers 17 points Sunday•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Bounces back with 17-point effort•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Sees downturn in production Sunday•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Hits 20-point mark in win•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...