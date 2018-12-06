Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Questionable to return Wednesday

Ingram is questionable to return to Wednesday's game against the Spurs after suffering a sprained left ankle, Bill Oram of The Athletic reports.

Ingram suffered the injury early in the first quarter of Wednesday's game after landing awkwardly. He underwent X-rays, and they came back negative, meaning there is no significant injury. Josh Hart entered the game in his place, and would likely see an increased role if Ingram is forced to miss any more time. More information should come out as Wednesday's game continues.