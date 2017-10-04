Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Questionable Wednesday vs. Nuggets

Ingram has been diagnosed with a head contusion and is questionable for Wednesday's preseason matchup with the Nuggets, Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The biggest takeaway here is that Ingram appears to have avoided a concussion, which means he shouldn't miss extended time. That being said, the Lakers could take a cautious approach and hold him out of Wednesday's exhibition, so continue to monitor his status ahead of that contest.