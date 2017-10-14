Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Racks up 15 points Friday

Ingram managed 15 points (6-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists and four rebounds across 21 minutes in Friday's 111-104 preseason win over the Clippers.

Ingram was red-hot from the field and wrapped up the exhibition slate with back-to-back double-digit scoring efforts on the strength of 50.0 percent shooting (11-for-22) over that span. The 2016 second overall pick built up plenty of momentum in the second half of last season and has largely picked up where he left off this preseason. In addition to his offense, Ingram has been strong on the boards, bringing down between four and six rebounds in four of his five exhibitions. He should be slated for abundant minutes in the coming campaign as one of the centerpieces of what is expected to be a prolific, fast-paced attack.