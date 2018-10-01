Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Racks up 16 points

Ingram posted 16 points (7-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, two steals. one assist and one block across 27 minutes during Sunday's 124-107 preseason loss to Denver.

Ingram saw the most minutes of anyone on the team Sunday, and ended up as the Lakers' second-leading scorer. He struggled from three and from the charity stripe, but still managed to be efficient from the field and make an impact on defense.

