Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Racks up 16 points
Ingram posted 16 points (7-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, two steals. one assist and one block across 27 minutes during Sunday's 124-107 preseason loss to Denver.
Ingram saw the most minutes of anyone on the team Sunday, and ended up as the Lakers' second-leading scorer. He struggled from three and from the charity stripe, but still managed to be efficient from the field and make an impact on defense.
More News
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Will miss final two games of season•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Listed as out Tuesday•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Out again Sunday•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Remains out Friday•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Not expected to play Friday•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Out Wednesday vs. Spurs•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.
-
Basketball Tiers: Point Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...