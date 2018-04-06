Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Remains out Friday

Ingram (concussion) has been ruled out Friday against the Timberwolves, according to the Lakers' game notes.

Ingram remains in concussion protocol and will miss his fourth straight contest. After Friday's game, the Lakers will only have three contests remaining, so there is a chance we don't see Ingram on the court for the remainder of the year. Kyle Kuzma will likely continue to start at small forward with Ingram sidelined.