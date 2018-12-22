Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Returns from injury with 18 points
Ingram tallied 18 points (6-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-8 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and a steal across 33 minutes in Friday's 112-104 win over the Pelicans.
Ingram had no minutes restriction placed on him in his return and seemed on track to a full recovery. As the game wore on, he appeared to shake off some cobwebs and contributed on both ends of the floor. The Kuzma/Ingram tandem has worked wonders for the Lakers, and one should expect an upward trend to continue with both players back on the court.
