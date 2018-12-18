Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Returns to Lakers
Ingram (ankle) was recalled from the South Bay Lakers on Tuesday, Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet reports.
Ingram was sent to the South Bay Lakers on a rehab assignment earlier in the day Tuesday, and after completing one practice with the Lakers' G-League affiliate, he'll rejoin Los Angeles. This puts him right on track to get back on the court Friday against the Pelicans, although expect more news on his availability to emerge closer to tip.
