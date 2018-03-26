Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Ruled out Monday
Ingram (groin) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pistons, Bill Oram of The Orange County Register reports.
As expected, Ingram will be held out for the final leg of the Lakers' current road trip, making his next opportunity to return Wednesday against the Mavericks. This marks the 12th straight absence for Ingram, and Kyle Kuzma, who is probable to play Monday after suffering a sprained right ankle, will continue to take his spot in the starting lineup.
