Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Ruled out Monday

Ingram (shoulder) won't play Monday against the Clippers, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Ingram was spotted getting up a few shots during warmups but headed back to the locker room after taking just a handful of attempts, per Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com. After being officially ruled out, Rajon Rondo and Josh Hart should be in line for extended playing time.

More News
Our Latest Stories