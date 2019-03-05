Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Ruled out Monday
Ingram (shoulder) won't play Monday against the Clippers, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.
Ingram was spotted getting up a few shots during warmups but headed back to the locker room after taking just a handful of attempts, per Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com. After being officially ruled out, Rajon Rondo and Josh Hart should be in line for extended playing time.
