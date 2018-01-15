Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Ruled out Monday vs. Grizzlies

Ingram (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Grizzlies, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN reports.

Ingram was considered a game-time call Monday after suffering a sprained left ankle in the Lakers' last game, but after testing it out during pregame warmups, he doesn't feel healthy enough to give it a go. With Ingram out, Kyle Kuzma and Corey Brewer are candidates to see an uptick in their overall workload, with Kuzma being the more attractive option for DFS purposes. Considering Ingram was nearly able to play Monday, there seems to be a realistic shot of him returning for Wednesday's matchup with the Thunder, though tentatively consider him questionable.