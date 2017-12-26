Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Ruled out Monday

Ingram (quad) will not play Monday against Minnesota, Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reports.

Ingram was initially deemed a game-time call, but after going through a pregame workout he's been ruled out for the second straight game. In Ingram's absence, Corey Brewer, Julius Randle and Kyle Kuzma could each pick up increased minutes. The Lakers will also be without Lonzo Ball (shoulder) and Brook Lopez (ankle) Monday.