Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Ruled out vs. Cavs
Ingram (groin) will miss Sunday's game against Cleveland.
Ingram will sit out his fifth consecutive game Sunday as he continues to recover from a strained left groin. His next opportunity at a return will come Tuesday against Denver. Kyle Kuzma will likely see increased minutes as long as Ingram is on the bench.
