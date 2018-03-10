Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Ruled out vs. Cavs

Ingram (groin) will miss Sunday's game against Cleveland.

Ingram will sit out his fifth consecutive game Sunday as he continues to recover from a strained left groin. His next opportunity at a return will come Tuesday against Denver. Kyle Kuzma will likely see increased minutes as long as Ingram is on the bench.

