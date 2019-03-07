Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Ruled out Wednesday
Ingram (shoulder) won't play in Wednesday's game against the Nuggets, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.
Ingram will miss his second-straight game due to soreness in his right shoulder. Along with Ingram, the Lakers will be without usual starter Kyle Kuzma, who's out with an ankle injury. JaVale McGee and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope are likely candidates to start and take on minutes with Ingram and Kuzma out.
