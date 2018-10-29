Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Says he'll be in starting lineup

Ingram said he'll be back in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Timberwolves, Bill Oram of The Athletic reports. "I'm not coming off the bench," Ingram said. "I don't know the lineup, but I know I'll be in it."

Ingram is eligible to return from his four-game suspension Monday, and assuming he's correct about returning to the starting five, he'll likely unseat Kyle Kuzma, who had moved into the lineup in his place. There's a chance the Lakers could go big and start Kuzma and Ingram together, but that would mean sending Josh Hart -- or, alternatively, JaVale McGee -- to the bench.