Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Scores 18 points Sunday
Ingram scored 18 points (7-16 FG, 0-1 3PT, 4-6 FT) to go along with nine rebounds, five assists and one steal over 37 minutes in Sunday's 118-95 loss to Houston.
With an increased presence in the offense, Ingram has been able to flourish, averaging 16.0 points per game on 46.3 percent from the floor for the season. Over his last five games, the forward is averaging 19.8 points on 51.8 percent shooting on an average of 13.8 shots per game. Ingram has carved out a larger niche for himself in the Lakers' offense, averaging 12.9 shots per game compared to 8.7 shots last year.
