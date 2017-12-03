Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Scores 20 points in 27 minutes

Ingram accounted for 20 points (6-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 8-8 FT), four rebounds, and one steal in 27 minutes Saturday in Los Angeles' loss to Denver.

Ingram's game has improved considerably as he works through his sophomore season. His shooting numbers have improved across the board. Ingram is shooting 46-percent from the field, 31-percent from deep, and 68-percent from the line on 12.7 field-goal attempts per game. Compare that to his rookie season, where he posted 40-percent from the field, 29-percent from three, and 62-percent from the line on 8.7 field-goal attempts per game. Ingram's offensive ceiling makes him an intriguing fantasy option, and if his career continues to trend in this direction, he should reach that ceiling.