Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Scores 21 points in 31 minutes

Ingram registered 21 points (9-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, five assists and one steal across 31 minutes Wednesday in Los Angeles's loss to New Orleans.

The second-year wing has shown improvement across all aspects of the game. However, as a fantasy option, there is still a lot of room for growth. Ingram has improved his shooting splits while collecting rebounds and assists at a higher rate than his rookie season. He is the most likely player on this young Lakers team to continue emerging as the season wears along. His game has steadily improved throughout the season and his scoring ability has been on display in February. He has averaged 20 points-per-game on 55.4-percent shooting from the field and should build on that success after the All-Star break.