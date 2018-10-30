Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Scores 24 points in return

Ingram finished with 24 points (9-18 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, three blocks, and two assists in 25 minutes during Monday's 124-120 loss to the Timberwolves.

Ingram made his return after a four-game absence due to suspension, finishing with 24 points to go with three blocks. Coach Luke Walton decided to start Ingram at the shooting guard position as a means of keeping Kyle Kuzma in the starting lineup. No matter the position he is labeled with, Ingram is able to provide nice across the board production on a nightly basis. He should be rostered in all leagues but do expect a few bumps in the road moving forward.