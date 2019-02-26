Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Scores 32 points in Monday's loss
Ingram accumulated 32 points (12-18 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block in 38 minutes during Monday's 110-105 loss to the Grizzlies.
Ingram scored at least 30 points for the second time this season, with both taking place across the last 10 games. The third-year forward has struggled at times here in 2018-19, but he's on a tear lately, scoring at least 27 points in each of the last three games.
