Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Scores team-high 20 points Sunday
Ingram scored 20 points (6-7 FG, 2-2 3PT, 6-7 FT) to go with one rebound, seven assists and one block across 30 minutes during Sunday's 132-113 win against Atlanta.
For the second straight game, Ingram surpassed the 20 point mark. The forward is averaging 16.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists over his last seven games. In addition to leading all Lakers scorers, Ingram also set a season-high with seven assists on Sunday. Ingram, who averages 3.4 assists, rarely ever dishes out more than five assists in a game.
