Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Scores team-high 21 points Monday
Ingram tallied 21 points (10-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists, three blocks and one steal across 29 minutes in Monday's 123-104 victory over the Hawks.
Make it 13 games in a row in which Ingram has reached double-digit points, and he's shooting near 55 percent during that span. He has a knack for scoring, but he shows his true contributions when he posts stats like Monday night's collecting his fifth double-double of the year. Ingram will remain a focal point of the youthful Laker team looking to show promise for impending free agents.
