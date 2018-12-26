Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Scoring-heavy line in blowout win
Ingram finished with 14 points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds and two assists across 24 minutes in the Lakers' 127-101 win over the Warriors on Tuesday.
Ingram enjoyed a solid offensive outing overall, but he wasn't able to offer much else in the way of counting stats. The third-year wing has been sharp since returning from a seven-game absence due to an ankle injury, shooting 47.4 percent (18-for-38) while averaging 17.3 points across three contests. He'll look to continue building up his production against the Kings on Thursday, a game in which he could see elevated usage if LeBron James (groin) is sidelined.
