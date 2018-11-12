Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Sees downturn in production Sunday
Ingram posted 10 points (3-8 FG, 4-6 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one block across 29 minutes in the Lakes' 107-106 win over the Hawks on Sunday.
Ingram struggled from the field for the second straight game, although unlike Saturday against the Kings, Ingram wasn't able to supplement his stat line with strong production elsewhere. The 21-year-old has drained just eight of his 25 attempts over the last pair of contests, and he added to his problems Sunday with six turnovers as well. Ingram will look to bounce back to his usual numbers against the Trail Blazers on Wednesday.
