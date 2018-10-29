Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Set to return from suspension

Ingram is eligible to return from his four-game suspension Monday against the Timberwolves.

Ingram was slapped with a four-game ban for his role in an on-court skirmish with the Rockets on October 20, but with the suspension served, he'll return to the lineup Monday night and is expected to move back into the starting lineup. Ingram's return likely means Kyle Kuzma will shift back to the bench, though coach Luke Walton could opt to mix things up, as he's often done through the first two weeks of the season.