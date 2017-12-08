Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Sinks game-winner Thursday
Ingram scored 21 points (7-21 FG, 2-3 3PT, 5-10 FT) to go along with seven rebounds, six assists and one block in 38 minutes in Thursday's 107-104 win against Philadelphia.
While Ingram was not especially efficient from the floor on Thursday, the forward did sink the game-winning three-pointer with 0.8 seconds to go against Philadelphia. Shooting a career-best 45.4 percent this season, his struggles from the floor on Thursday were the first time he shot below 46 percent in his last eight games. However, Ingram is taking on a larger part of the Lakers' offense, shooting an average of 13.2 shots per game versus 8.7 shots in his rookie season. Thursday's 21 shots were tied for the most he has shot in a single game this season. Overall, Ingram is taking command of the offense by shooting more often and with more efficiency.
