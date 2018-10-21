Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Slapped with four-game suspension
Ingram was handed a four-game suspension following Saturday's game against Houston, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Ingram was involved in an altercation during the Lakers' previous contest, so he'll be sidelined for the next week. He'll be able to return from suspension beginning Oct. 29 in Minnesota. Rajon Rondo was also suspended for three games, along with Chris Paul for two. Kyle Kuzma and Michael Beasley are in line to see more minutes until Ingram can take the court.
