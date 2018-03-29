Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Solid in return to action
Ingram (groin) supplied 13 points (4-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal across 23 minutes in Wednesday's 103-93 win over the Mavericks.
Making his first appearance since March 1, Ingram was efficient during his modest amount of minutes, filling out the stat sheet in trademark fashion. The second-year wing was enjoying a breakout season prior to his injury, and given that he's immediately reclaimed his starting small forward spot, he should be poised for a return to his previous levels of production during what's left of the campaign. Assuming no post-game setbacks Wednesday, Ingram should also be in for at least a slight bump in minutes Friday against the Bucks.
