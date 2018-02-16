Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Solid line in Thursday's defeat

Ingram registered 17 points (6-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-7 FT), five assists and four rebounds across 34 minutes in Thursday's 119-111 loss to the Timberwolves.

Ingram heads into the All-Star break with 10 straight double-digit scoring efforts, and 11 in the last 12 games overall. The second-year forward has been nearly as consistent in the categories of rebounds and assists, and he's shot between 52.9 and 75.0 percent in five of the last six contests. With his penchant for multi-category production, Ingram's fantasy value should remain robust throughout the balance of the campaign, even upon Lonzo Ball's expected return to the lineup from a knee injury following the upcoming layoff.