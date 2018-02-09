Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Solid line in Thursday's win

Ingram collected 19 points (7-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, two rebounds and one steal across 33 minutes in Thursday's 106-81 win over the Thunder.

Ingram was second only to Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in scoring on the first unit and generated his seventh straight double-digit point total. He's on a multi-game heater from the field in February, as he's now shot at least 53.8 percent in each of the last three contests. The second-year wing continues to offer strong production across the stat sheet and see elevated usage in the extended absence of Lonzo Ball (knee).

