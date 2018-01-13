Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Sprains ankle, won't return Saturday

Ingram sprained his left ankle during Saturday's contest against the Mavericks and will not return, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Woike notes that the sprain is "mild" so it doesn't seem likely Ingram will miss extended time and could very well take the floor Monday against the Grizzlies, though he should be tentatively considered questionable for that contest. More word on his status should emerge either after Saturday's contest or following Sunday's team activities.