Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Sprains ankle, won't return Saturday
Ingram sprained his left ankle during Saturday's contest against the Mavericks and will not return, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Woike notes that the sprain is "mild" so it doesn't seem likely Ingram will miss extended time and could very well take the floor Monday against the Grizzlies, though he should be tentatively considered questionable for that contest. More word on his status should emerge either after Saturday's contest or following Sunday's team activities.
More News
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Leads team in scoring with 26 against Spurs•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Puts up 15 points in victory•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Scores team-high 20 points Sunday•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Puts up double-double in loss•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Contributes 23 and leads team in scoring Wednesday•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Will play, start Wednesday vs. Grizzlies•
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...