Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Starting at point guard

Ingram will start at point guard Thursday against the Kings, Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports.

The Lakers will hold out both Lonzo Ball (knee) and Rajon Rondo (rest), so Ingram will get the nod at point guard, while Josh Hart starts at shooting guard. Coach Luke Walton also indicated that Lance Stephenson and Alex Caruso will each spend some time at point guard off the bench.

