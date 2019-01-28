Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Stellar shooting effort in win

Ingram produced 22 points (9-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-6 FT), four assists, three rebounds, two steals and two blocks across 32 minutes in the Lakers' 116-102 win over the Suns on Sunday.

Ingram stepped up with his second-best shooting percentage of the season to check in behind only the duo of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ivica Zubac in scoring for the Lakers. The third-year wing has been locked in from the field since earlier in January after a rough start to the new year, as he's shot 53.8 percent or better in six of his last eight games. His impressive marksmanship has led to 20-point-plus efforts in three of his last four contests as well, and Ingram has also hauled in between five and nine rebounds in eight of the last nine contests.

