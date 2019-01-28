Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Stellar shooting effort in win
Ingram produced 22 points (9-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-6 FT), four assists, three rebounds, two steals and two blocks across 32 minutes in the Lakers' 116-102 win over the Suns on Sunday.
Ingram stepped up with his second-best shooting percentage of the season to check in behind only the duo of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ivica Zubac in scoring for the Lakers. The third-year wing has been locked in from the field since earlier in January after a rough start to the new year, as he's shot 53.8 percent or better in six of his last eight games. His impressive marksmanship has led to 20-point-plus efforts in three of his last four contests as well, and Ingram has also hauled in between five and nine rebounds in eight of the last nine contests.
More News
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Team-high scoring total in loss•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Puts up 17 as point guard•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: To step in at point guard•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Another solid effort in loss•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Fills out stat sheet in win•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Hot from field during loss•
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....