Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Strong complementary production in defeat

Ingram managed 17 points (5-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-12 FT) and seven rebounds across 33 minutes in the Lakers' 118-107 loss to the Clippers on Friday.

Ingram checked in behind first-unit mates Kyle Kuzma and Lonzo Ball in scoring on the night, and a slightly more efficient showing from the free-throw line would have certainly helped boost his final line even further. The 2016 second overall pick has scored between 14 and 22 points in the last five games, even as he's struggled from distance by draining just four of 14 three-point attempts during that stretch. It's also worth noting Ingram was particularly effective on the boards Friday, with his seven rebounds equaling a monthly high. He'll look to continue helping the Lakers make up for the absence of LeBron James (groin) against the Kings on Sunday night.