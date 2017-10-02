Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Struggles from field in exhibition opener

Ingram finished Saturday's preseason opener against the Timberwolves with 10 points (4-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one turnover across 22 minutes.

Ingram really struggled to find his shot Saturday, going just 26.6 percent from the field and 20 percent from the three-point line. While some rust should be expected in the first preseason contest, Ingram wasn't all that impressive as a shooter during his rookie year either, so Saturday's showing certainly didn't ease those concerns heading into his sophomore campaign. That said, Ingram will be going into his first full season as the team's starting small forward and should see a 30-plus-minute role right away, which should give Ingram plenty of opportunities to improve across the board.