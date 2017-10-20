Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Struggles with shot in opener

Ingram produced 12 points (3-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds and four assists across 31 minutes in Thursday's 108-92 loss to the Clippers.

Despite showing plenty of promise in the second half of last season, Ingram's shooting effort in the opener was unpleasantly reminiscent of his struggles prior to the All-Star break in his rookie campaign. The second-year forward did salvage the night from a fantasy perspective with a near-perfect showing from the charity stripe and some serviceable contributions in the areas of rebounding and assists. He'll look to be much sharper with his shot in Friday's plus-matchup against the Suns.