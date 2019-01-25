Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Team-high scoring total in loss
Ingram produced 20 points (8-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds, one assist and two steals across 36 minutes in the Lakers' 120-105 loss to the Timberwolves on Thursday.
Ingram led the Lakers in scoring and worked well in concert with the returning Rajon Rondo (hand). The third-year wing continues to display a hot hand from the field of late, as he's now shot 53.8 percent or better in five of the last seven games. Ingram continues to be a focal point of the offense in the ongoing absence of LeBron James (groin), and Rondo's elite facilitating skills could certainly help bump up Ingram's scoring opportunities as well in the immediate future.
