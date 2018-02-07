Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Team-high scoring total in win
Ingram posted 26 points (9-12 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five assists, four rebounds and two blocks across 34 minutes in Tuesday's 112-93 win over the Suns.
Ingram's point total paced all scorers Tuesday and was his highest since he'd tallied the same amount against the Spurs on Jan.11. The 2016 second overall pick has had the hot hand from the field over the last two contests, draining 64.0 percent of his 25 attempts during that span. Coupled with his solid work across the rest of the stat sheet, Ingram's offensive production is rendering him one of the most vital components of the Lakers' fast-paced attack, especially in the extended absence of Lonzo Ball (knee).
More News
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Cleared to start Sunday vs. Thunder•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Nursing tight groin•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Teases triple-double in Friday's win•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Decent all-around line Wednesday•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Explodes for team-high scoring total in win•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Cleared to play Tuesday•
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...