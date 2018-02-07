Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Team-high scoring total in win

Ingram posted 26 points (9-12 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five assists, four rebounds and two blocks across 34 minutes in Tuesday's 112-93 win over the Suns.

Ingram's point total paced all scorers Tuesday and was his highest since he'd tallied the same amount against the Spurs on Jan.11. The 2016 second overall pick has had the hot hand from the field over the last two contests, draining 64.0 percent of his 25 attempts during that span. Coupled with his solid work across the rest of the stat sheet, Ingram's offensive production is rendering him one of the most vital components of the Lakers' fast-paced attack, especially in the extended absence of Lonzo Ball (knee).